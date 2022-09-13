Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently enjoying a break from cricket. The left-handed batter last featured in the ODI series in Zimbabwe in August. He was not part of the Asia Cup squad as of late he has been considered for the ODI format only. He has been among runs in the ODI format, consistently getting good knocks for Team India. Now, in a series of photos shared on instagram, Dhawan revealed that he is having a good time with his family. "Had an amazing time with family, Met my nephew for the first time," he wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, according to an ANI report, batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa on home soil, sources within Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said. The captaincy will be handed over to Dhawan as T20 World Cup-bound players are likely to be rested, the sources added. The eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to take place from October 16 to November 13 this year in Australia. Moreover, VVS Laxman is likely to be with the team as a coach in absence of head coach Rahul Dravid.

Promoted

India will play three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa starting September 28. The first T20I will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The second T20I will be played on October 2 at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore on October 4.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway, where Shikhar Dhawan will lead the squad. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI, respectively, on October 9 and 11.