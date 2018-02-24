Shaun Marsh Leads Australia To Warm-Up Win vs South Africa 'A'

Shaun Marsh guided the touring Australians to a five-wicket win over South Africa 'A' at Willowmoore Park on Saturday. Marsh made 39 not out as the tourists chased down a target of 140 in 29.3 overs, winning with 5.3 overs to spare. Of concern for the Australians was that Cameron Bancroft, who made 45 in the first innings, and Marsh were the only top-order batsmen to reach 30 during a match in which seam bowlers held sway. With his team needing to score reasonably quickly, captain Steve Smith slammed 25 off 13 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc had a good pre-Test work-out, taking four top-order wickets for 46 runs in 15 overs.