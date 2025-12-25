Vaibhav Suryavanshi has had a 2025 to remember, and even in the last week of the year, the records continue to tumble. On Wednesday, December 24, the 14-year-old sensation smashed the fastest 150 in List A cricket history, beating AB de Villiers. Following Suryavanshi's astonishing 84-ball 190, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor compared his talent to Sachin Tendulkar. He also urged India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar to not hesitate any further and give Suryavanshi an India call-up.

"The last time a fourteen year old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar - and we all know what became of him. What are waiting for? VaibhavSuryavanshi for India!" posted Tharoor on X, tagging Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar's official accounts as well.

The last time a fourteen year old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar - and we all know what became of him. What are waiting for? VaibhavSuryavanshi for India!@imAagarkar @GautamGambhir @bcci @sachin_rt https://t.co/BK9iKqBGV2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 24, 2025

Bihar's batters went on a record-breaking spree with teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Sakibul Gani leading the carnage with the quickest hundreds to power them to a world record team total of 574/6 in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match here Wednesday.

Bearing the brunt of the sustained onslaught in the plate group match was minnows Arunachal Pradesh, as Gani (128 off 40 balls) raced to his hundred in just 32 balls, the fastest by Indian in List A cricket.

This was after Suryavanshi went berserk en route to a blistering 84-ball 190, including hitting 15 sixes, while reaching the three-figure mark in just 36 balls.

Wicketkeeper Ayush Loharuka too joined the party with a 116 off 56 balls but, at a venue that has already witnessed 49 fours and 38 sixes, his whirlwind knock was somewhat put to shade by the unreal batting of Suryavanshi and Gani.

With his brutal onslaught against an attack that was pedestrian in terms of quality, 14-year-old opener Suryvanshi lit up the start of the 50-over domestic tournament before his senior colleagues took over to take their team to a world record total in this form of the game.

Thanks to the hundreds by the troika of Suryavanshi, Gani and Loharuka, Bihar comfortably shattered the previous record held by Tamil Nadu (506/2 also vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022-23 season).

