Shahid Afridi To Focus On Cricket Leagues

Updated: 30 January 2017 23:15 IST

"I have played all the cricket I wanted to and now I just want to focus and enjoy playing in the leagues," Shahid Afridi said at an event in Karachi

Shahid Afridi hasn't played for Pakistan since the ICC World T20 in 2016. © Facebook

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Monday said he would focus on cricket leagues around the world, hinting that his international career is now more or less over. "I have played all the cricket I wanted to and now I just want to focus and enjoy playing in the leagues," he said while speaking at an event at the Karachi University campus. The flamboyant all-rounder has been included in the Pakistan team since their disappointing campaigns at the Asia Cup and ICC World T20 in 2016. He had vacated his position as captain following the two tournaments.

Over the past few months, there has been a lot of speculation over whether Afridi would be offered a farewell match by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Afridi's statement on Monday is being seen as an acceptance from the former skipper that his international career is finished.

Afridi, meanwhile, backed wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed to be made Pakistan captain in all three formats. Pakistan needed a fighting captain like Sarfaraz, he said.

"In the end it is the decision of the Cricket Board who they appoint as captain but if they want him to lead in all three formats it will be good for Pakistan cricket," he said.

"I think he has the ability to do well as captain and lead the team. I would support him wholeheartedly."

Afridi also backed PCB's efforts to convince international teams to tour Pakistan again.

"I think the visit of Giles Clarke is a good sign and it gives out the message that the security situation and law and order in our country is now better," Afridi said.

"I think if we have the Pakistan Super League final in Pakistan and it will also give out a positive message. But I would like to see PSL matches being held all over the major cricket centres in the country," he stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket Pakistan Shahid Afridi
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi has said he will now focus on cricket leagues
  • Afridi said he has 'played all the cricket' he wanted to
  • He hasn't played for Pakistan since the ICC World T20
