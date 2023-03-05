Lahore Qalandars registered a 21-run victory over Multan Sultans in their previous Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Opted to bat, the Qalandars posted a total of 180/9 in 20 overs after Sam Billings and Abdullah Shafique smashed 54 and 48 runs respectively. Later, the Sultans were restricted for 159/7 after Rashid Khan took a three-wicket haul. Apart from a high-scoring match, the fans also witnessed a heartfelt moment on the field, which gave a boost to the spirit of sportsmanship.

During the fifth over of Sultan's chase, pacer Haris Rauf's crackling delivery got struck on rival skipper Mohammad Rizwan's elbow. Writhing in pain, Rizwan had to let go off his bat and completed a single with a lot of difficulty. After the delivery, pacer and Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi came forward and tried to console Rizwan, who looked in visible pain. While Rizwan tried to convince the pacer that he was fine but Shaheen made a gesture towards the dugout, asking for the medical help.

The video soon went viral on the social media as the fans were left impressed by Shaheen's heartwarming gesture.

With this win, the Qalandars have now got six victories out of seven matches and have acquired the top spot in the points table. On the other hand, the Sultans are in the second place with four victories out of seven matches.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side will now be going up against Peshawar Zalmi in their next PSL clash on Tuesday while the Sultans will be squaring off against Islamabad United on the same day.

