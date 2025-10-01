Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin found no buyers during the ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction on October 1. The 37-year-old, who recently retired from Indian cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), was placed under the $120,000 (Rs 1.06 crore approx.) price slab in the first-ever auction in the league's history. However, his name did not attract any interest from the franchises and went unsold when his name first popped up at the auction. Each franchise had a purse of USD 800,000 for the auction, plus any remaining amount from the USD 1.2 million allocated earlier for direct signings and retentions.

Last month, Ashwin was signed by the Sydney Thunder for the 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The 39-year-old will be available for the second half of the BBL scheduled from December 14 to January 25.

Ashwin recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, making him eligible to play in leagues around the world. The champion off-spinner had said goodbye to international cricket in the middle of the Australia tour last year.

"Thunder were crystal clear about how they'd use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we're fully aligned on my role," Ashwin was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it's always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can't wait to perform for the Thunder Nation." Thunder general manager Trent Copeland called it the biggest signing in BBL history.

"I think it's arguably the biggest signing in BBL history - first Indian legend and an icon of the game," Copeland said.

"He's a very competitive guy but one of the most impressive things has been before I even mentioned a thing about our club, he said, 'I loved what Sam Billings did for you guys last year as the overseas player.

"And if I was to play there, I would really want to make sure I leave a positive impact on Tanveer Sangha and Chris Green'." Ashwin will be the first India male cricketer to feature in the competition. India-born Unmukt Chand and Nikhil Chaudhary played in the BBL after migrating overseas.

(With PTI Inputs)