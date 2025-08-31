India batter Sarfaraz Khan has been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy after suffering an injury setback, which will keep him out of action for three weeks. According to a report in the Times of India, Sarfaraz is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This comes days after the 27-year-old smashed a counter-attacking 111 for Mumbai in their All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament contest against Haryana. Sarfaraz's injury comes as a major blow for the star, who has been away from the Indian team since the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sarfaraz will miss West Zone's Duleep Trophy semi-final against the Central Zone, scheduled to be played from September 4. He will also take any part if Mumbai manage to reach the final.

On Tuesday, Mumbai were struggling at 84 for four at one stage on the opening day after deciding to bat when Sarfaraz took control, hammering nine fours and five sixes during his 112-ball knock to resurrect his team's innings.

The right-handed batter, who had scored 138 against TNCA XI earlier in this event, got to his century with a six off his 99th delivery that he faced here at the MRF Pachaiyappa's Ground.

Sarfaraz , who has played six Tests scoring 371 runs, was not picked for the India squad that is currently playing in England. He, however, featured in the India A Tour of England that preceded the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and scored a ton too.

Though the 27-year-old broke into the Indian team last year, making his Test debut against England in February, he hasn't quite managed to cement his place in the team yet.

While runs have been coming from Sarfaraz's bat in domestic cricket, the right-handed batter has further proven his resolve by working hard on his fitness too.

Several reports claimed that he had lost 17 kg in little over two months, and the 27-year-old himself shared a photo which said he lost the reported weight.