Pakistan's triumph over India in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final didn't just earn the team members the plaudits they deserved; it also brought their mentor, Sarfaraz Ahmed, a level of recognition that few coaches in the nation's cricketing spectrum have enjoyed in recent years. The coaching setup in Pakistan cricket, regardless of the level, has often been a game of musical chairs, with many faces arriving and departing after only short stints. However, the junior team's success this year has intensified calls for Sarfaraz's elevation to the senior national side.

Following Pakistan's comfortable victory over India on Sunday, a fan urged Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, to appoint Sarfaraz as the mentor of the senior team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The fan's passionate appeal subsequently went viral on social media.

In the video, the fan can be heard saying: "Sarfaraz kabhi dhoka nahi deta" ("Sarfaraz never lets you down")-a popular dialogue from the famous Bollywood film PK.

"He won you the Champions Trophy in 2017. Today, we won another title. Please make him the mentor for the T20 World Cup (2026). Please," the fan added.

After Pakistan's 191 run win over India in the U19 Asia Cup final, a fan urges PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to make Sarfaraz Ahmed senior team mentor ahead of T20 World Cup 2026. Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy, is currently U19 mentor.



Credits: @saudjarwar1… pic.twitter.com/72jZo9kdE2 — Pakistan Connect (@Pak_Connect) December 21, 2025

As for the match, Pakistan's Sameer Mihas produced a heroic show with the bat, scoring a whopping 172 off 113 balls, helping his team put a total of 347/8 on the board. The nature of India's performance with the bat can be understood with the fact that pace bowler Deepesh Devendran was the top-scorer, adding 36 runs off 16 balls to the team's total of 156 runs.

India skipper Ayush Mhatre did find some positives from the tournament, even as the team lost the final.

"The decision was clear, they batted really well. It was an off day. They batted really well, there was some inconsistency in the line. Had an off day in the field, it happens. There was a simple plan, to bat for 50 overs. It happens. The boys played well, happy that the tournament was really good for us, there were positives, players stood up and did well," he said in the presentation ceremony.