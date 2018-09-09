Sanju Samson To Tie The Knot In December

Cricketer Sanju Samson announced on Sunday that he will be marrying his college classmate, Charu, in December this year. Sanju Samson uploaded a picture with his fiance on his official Facebook account and made the announcement. Charu's father B Ramesh Kumar told IANS that the marriage would be held on December 22. The picture is captioned as, "11:11 pm on 22nd August 2013 it was when I sent a Hi to her. From that day till now, almost 5 years I have waited to put a picture with her,and tell the world that I am in love with this special girl."

"We spent time together,but couldn't walk together publicly. But from today we can. Thanks a lot to our parents for agreeing to this happily. Feeling and always felt really happy and blessed to have someone special like you with me CHARU. I would request everyone to bless us from your heart and greet us with a smile...!!", the post further read.

"Both were classmates at the Mar Ivanios College. The marriage has been fixed with the blessings of both the families," said B Ramesh Kumar.

Charu is presently pursuing her post graduation. Samson, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013, scored 441 runs from 15 matches he played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2018.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has only featured in one T20I for India back in 2015, where he scored 19 runs. However, he has played 130 T20s, with 3011 runs under his belt, his highest being 102.

In the 130 T20s, he has 20 half-centuries and one century to his name.

(With IANS inputs)