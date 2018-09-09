 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sanju Samson To Tie The Knot In December

Updated: 09 September 2018 15:49 IST

Sanju Samson will tie the knot on December 22 this year.

Sanju Samson To Tie The Knot In December
Sanju Samson uploaded a picture with his fiance Charu on his official Facebook account. © Facebook

Cricketer Sanju Samson announced on Sunday that he will be marrying his college classmate, Charu, in December this year. Sanju Samson uploaded a picture with his fiance on his official Facebook account and made the announcement. Charu's father B Ramesh Kumar told IANS that the marriage would be held on December 22. The picture is captioned as, "11:11 pm on 22nd August 2013 it was when I sent a Hi to her. From that day till now, almost 5 years I have waited to put a picture with her,and tell the world that I am in love with this special girl."

"We spent time together,but couldn't walk together publicly. But from today we can. Thanks a lot to our parents for agreeing to this happily. Feeling and always felt really happy and blessed to have someone special like you with me CHARU. I would request everyone to bless us from your heart and greet us with a smile...!!", the post further read.

"Both were classmates at the Mar Ivanios College. The marriage has been fixed with the blessings of both the families," said B Ramesh Kumar.

Charu is presently pursuing her post graduation. Samson, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013, scored 441 runs from 15 matches he played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2018.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has only featured in one T20I for India back in 2015, where he scored 19 runs. However, he has played 130 T20s, with 3011 runs under his belt, his highest being 102.

In the 130 T20s, he has 20 half-centuries and one century to his name.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sanju Samson Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson made the announcement on Facebook
  • Thanks a lot to our parents for agreeing to this happily, wrote Samson
  • Sanju Samson played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018
Related Articles
Sanju Samson Among 13 Players Punished For Dissent Against Kerala Captain
Sanju Samson Among 13 Players Punished For Dissent Against Kerala Captain
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Appear For Yo-Yo Endurance Test Ahead Of England Tour
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Appear For Yo-Yo Endurance Test Ahead Of England Tour
Sanju Samson Fails Yo-Yo Test, Out Of India A
Sanju Samson Fails Yo-Yo Test, Out Of India A's England Tour
'Superman Samson': Sanju Samson Stuns Hardik Pandya With One-Handed Catch
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.