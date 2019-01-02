 
Sachin Tendulkar's Coach Ramakant Achrekar Dies In Mumbai
Updated: 02 January 2019 19:24 IST

Besides Sachin Tendulkar, Ramakant Achrekar had also coached prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Sachin Tendulkar
Ramakant Achrekar was the first coach of both Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. © File Photo/AFP

Dronacharya awardee cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who is credited with shaping the early career of Sachin Tendulkar, died on Wednesday. He was 87 and a family member told PTI that he passed away owing to old-age related ailments. "He (Archrekar Sir) is no more with us. He passed away this evening," his kin Rashmi Dalvi told PTI over phone.

Best known for being the childhood coach of Tendulkar, who has always acknowledged him as his mentor, Achrekar was also a Padma Shri awardee.

Besides Tendulkar, he also coached some prominent players such as Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Tendulkar has always credited Ramakant Achrekar for every milestone that he ever reached on the cricket field.

