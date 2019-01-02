Sachin Tendulkar's Coach Ramakant Achrekar Dies In Mumbai
Read In
Read In
Updated: 02 January 2019 19:24 IST
Besides Sachin Tendulkar, Ramakant Achrekar had also coached prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.
Ramakant Achrekar was the first coach of both Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. © File Photo/AFP
Dronacharya awardee cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who is credited with shaping the early career of Sachin Tendulkar, died on Wednesday. He was 87 and a family member told PTI that he passed away owing to old-age related ailments. "He (Archrekar Sir) is no more with us. He passed away this evening," his kin Rashmi Dalvi told PTI over phone.
Best known for being the childhood coach of Tendulkar, who has always acknowledged him as his mentor, Achrekar was also a Padma Shri awardee.
Besides Tendulkar, he also coached some prominent players such as Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.
Tendulkar has always credited Ramakant Achrekar for every milestone that he ever reached on the cricket field.
Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Vinod Kambli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.