Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at Centre Court when he took some time off to enjoy an afternoon at the Wimbledon on Saturday. Dressed in a beige-coloured suit, Tendulkar, with a smile on his face, could be seen waving his hands in acknowledgement after the crowd at the Centre Court gave him a rousing welcome. "It's great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt," Wimbledon wrote in 'X' with a video. The announcer in the Centre Court also welcomed the Indian maestro. "We are also joined by legend of the game from India, another World Cup winner and the all-time run-scorer in cricket history. Please welcome Sachin Tendulkar," the announcer could be heard saying in the video.

It was a cricketers' day out at the Centre Court as England's Test and white-ball captains Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, former skipper Joe Root were also present among the attendees in the Royal Box, sitting just behind Tendulkar.

"Three @englandcricket superstars join us in the Royal Box. It's great to have @root66, @benstokes38 and @josbuttler with us at #Wimbledon," read another post.

The cricketers were here to enjoy the third-round fixture between Germany's Alexander Zevrev and UK's Cameron Norrie.

Tendulkar has been a regular at the Wimbledon at this time of the year for many years now.