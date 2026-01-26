Sunrisers Eastern Cape's reputation as the undisputed kings of SA20 became even stronger on Sunday after they clinched a third championship title, edging out Pretoria Capitals in a thrilling Season 4 Final. Chasing 159, Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke shared an unbroken 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take their team over the line by six wickets with just four balls to spare. The win saw SA20 Season 4 champions earn prize money of Rand 32.5 million (INR 18.48 crore approx.), while runners-up Pretoria Capitals received Rand 16.25 million (INR 9.23 crore approx.).

List of Awards:

Player of the Final: Dewald Brevis

Rising Star of the Season: Jordan Hermann

Bowler of the Season: Ottniel Baartman

Batter of the Season: Quinton de Kock

Player of the Season: Quinton de Kock

The heroics by Stubbs and Breetzke were required after Dewald Brevis had earlier constructed one of the finest innings the grand old ground at the foot of Table Mountain had witnessed in all its years.

Brevis strode to the crease with the Capitals reduced to 8/2 and immediately launched a counter-attack of the highest quality. The league's record signing struck a glorious 101 off 56 balls (8x4, 7x6) to set up his team's total of 158/7.

For three quarters of the Sunrisers' chase, it seemed that the Capitals had done enough to secure their maiden Betway SA20 title-until the arrival of Stubbs.

The Sunrisers skipper seized the initiative with 21 runs off Gideon Peters' 18th over to breathe life into the chase.

The Newlands crowd was now on the edge of their seats as they sensed something special unfolding, with 12 runs coming off Lungi Ngidi's penultimate over. Stubbs then delivered the coup de grace with two consecutive sixes off Bryce Parsons to send the Sunrisers into seventh heaven.

"I am really proud and thrilled. It was a hell of a final. For Dewald to play like he did and for us to hold them to 158, and then needing 13 an over for the last four-five overs," Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell said.

"I'm very proud. Four finals in a row is a fantastic achievement. I'm very proud of every player and the whole squad. Some players haven't played, and we've got a very good bench that could have played in other teams, perhaps, but I'm very proud to get here today and give ourselves a chance."