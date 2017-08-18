 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

S Sreesanth Moves HC For Direction To BCCI For NOC To Play In Scotland

Updated: 18 August 2017 22:33 IST

Sreesanth moved the Kerala High Court seeking its direction to the BCCI to grant a no objection certificate (NOC) to participate in Premier league matches of Glenrothes Cricket Club at Scotland.

S Sreesanth Moves HC For Direction To BCCI For NOC To Play In Scotland
The Kerala High Court had on August 7 lifted the life ban imposed on Sreesanth by the BCCI. © AFP

Cricketer S Sreesanth on Friday moved the Kerala High Court seeking its direction to the BCCI to grant a no objection certificate (NOC) to participate in Premier league matches of Glenrothes Cricket Club at Scotland. In a letter sent to the club on August 10, he said that he had sent a communication to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to issue NOC with immediate effect to enable him play for the club. Sreesanth has also shared his apprehension that he doesn't think the BCCI will take a timely decision to grant him the NOC.

In his petition to the HC, the cricketer said, "Without intervention of this court by issuing necessary clarification this petitioner reasonably apprehends that the BCCI may not issue such NOC."

The premier league will conclude on or before September 9, the petition states.

In a relief to Sreesanth, the Kerala High Court had on August 7 lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

In his order, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque had also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the BCCI.

Topics : Sreesanth Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • S Sreesanth on Friday moved the Kerala High Court
  • The premier league will conclude on or before September 9
  • The Kerala High Court had lifted the life ban imposed on Sreesanth
Related Articles
Sreesanth Back On Cricket Field After Four Years
Sreesanth Back On Cricket Field After Four Years
Give My Livelihood Back. You Guys Are Not Above God: Sreesanth To BCCI
Give My Livelihood Back. You Guys Are Not Above God: Sreesanth To BCCI
Sreesanth Ban: BCCI Set To Appeal To Kerala High Court Division Bench
Sreesanth Ban: BCCI Set To Appeal To Kerala High Court Division Bench
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.