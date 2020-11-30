Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter to wish former teammate S. Sreesanth good luck, as the pacer gears up to return to action. The 37-year-old is set to play in the President's Cup T20 Tournament, which is being organised by Kerala Cricket Association. On Monday, Sreesanth took to social media to post a heartfelt message for his fans. Along with a photo, he wrote, "It's just about time to roll my arms again giving the very best to the game I love the most .To all my lovely people ;alwys remember"ur the best version of urself but make sure ur getting better nd better nd be the very best version please don't ever give up" u r the #family".

In the comments section, Raina replied, "Good luck my brother ! Go well and best wishes to you and your will ! Respect".

Sreesanth was initially banned by the BCCI for lifetime in August 2013 for his participation in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. His ban was reduced to seven years last year, and it ended in September this year.

The local T20 tournament begins on December 17. The teams participating in the tournament are KCA Royals, KCA Tigers, KCA Tuskers, KCA Eagles, KCA Panthers and KCA Lions.

Sreesanth made his India debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka in an ODI. He also won the 2011 ODI World Cup with India, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.