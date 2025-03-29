Lahore Qalandars have appointed Russell Domingo as their new head coach for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after Darren Gough stepped down due to "unavoidable personal commitments". Gough was initially named Qalandars' head coach for the Global Super League in Guyana last year, with a long-term plan in place for him to continue in the role for PSL 10. Despite Qalandars' early exit in the group stage of the Super League, the franchise was impressed with Gough's tactical expertise and had backed him for the upcoming PSL season.

"It's a sad news for myself and the Qalandars that I will not be able to make it to the PSL this year due to personal commitments that were unavoidable. However, my best wishes with the team, as once a Qalandar always a Qalandar.

"My time working with the team and Sameen has been wonderful and the players we managed to get at the Draft were exactly what we needed. Hopefully that will translate as a huge success. Qalandar Dilse. I will see you guys in the future hopefully next year!" Darren Gough said in a statement released by franchise on Saturday.

However, his last-minute withdrawal has left the franchise disappointed, though they expressed understanding and respect for his decision.

"He remains a valued part of the Qalandars family, and we sincerely wish him the very best," Qalandars said in a statement.

With Gough unavailable, the Qalandars swiftly moved to secure Domingo as his replacement. The experienced coach, who has worked at the highest levels of international cricket with South Africa and Bangladesh teams, now has the responsibility of guiding the Qalandars as they aim for their third PSL title in four years.

Expressing his excitement about joining the team, Domingo stated, "I am really excited to be part of the Lahore Qalandars for the 2025 PSL season. I can't wait to get to work, meet the players and management, and start preparing for what promises to be an exciting campaign. We know we will have all the support from our faithful fans, and I look forward to making them proud."

Lahore Qalandars will begin their PSL 10 campaign on April 11, facing defending champions Islamabad United in Rawalpindi

