Former Sri Lanka cricketer Rumesh Ratnayake was on Wednesday appointed as the interim coach of the national side for the upcoming tour of Australia. The five-match series from February 11-20 will be played across three venues, the Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval, and Melbourne Cricket Ground. "He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket," SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Ratnayake will not travel to Australia with the team but will join before the 1st T20I game, as he is currently in self-isolation having tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the second, third, and fourth T20Is have been relocated from Queensland and Adelaide to minimize biosecurity risks by reducing travel across the country.

Sri Lanka squad:Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dusmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando (subject to ministerial approval).

Revised T20 International series schedule:

February 11: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground

February 13: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground

February 15: Australia v Sri Lanka, Manuka Oval

February 18: Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground

February 20: Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground