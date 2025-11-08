The Supreme Court of India has sent a notice to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami over the demand for an increase in alimony by Hasin Jahan, his estranged wife. The Calcutta High Court had sanctioned an alimony amount of Rs 4 lakh per month for Jahan, though she has time and again expressed her dissatisfaction with the amount. Even before, the demand from Jahan was Rs 10 lakh per month, suggesting the figure would help her and their daughter maintain the same lifestyle that Shami is leading. But the court only sanctioned Rs 4 lakh.

Jahan reached out to the Supreme Court, asking for the alimony amount to be increased. Now, an interview featuring Jahan has resurfaced on social media in which she has described the Rs 4 lakh per month maintenance as low.

"Considering Shami Ahmed's status, earnings and lifestyle, 4 lakhs is less than that. I had demanded 10 lakhs before, that too 7 years ago. According to this, the price has increased. So I will go for a caveat, Insha Allah," Jahan had said in a PTI video in July this year.

"This order (Rs 4 lakh per month maintenance) is a big victory for me, and it's the way forward. I commend this judgment; I express my happiness. And I am thankful to the Honourable Justice of the High Court."

"But still, according to Shami Ahmed's status, I should get more maintenance so that I can maintain our daughter's life very easily."

In her plea before the top court, Shami's wife has contended that the amounts awarded are "grossly inadequate", considering the cricketer's financial standing and "lavish lifestyle".

She has sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 7 lakh for herself and Rs 3 lakh for their daughter.

The petition points out that Shami's annual income, as disclosed in his Income Tax Return for 2021-22, stood at nearly Rs 48 crore, while she has been forced to live in "downtrodden conditions", struggling to meet even basic expenses.

It also highlights Shami's ownership of luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover, a Jaguar, a Mercedes and a Toyota Fortuner. The couple got married in April 2014.

With PTI Inputs