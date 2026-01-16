Actor Khushi Mukherjee, who has also appeared in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla, recently made a sensational claim that went viral. At an event last month, Khushi stated that Indian cricket team (T20I) captain Suryakumar Yadav used to message her frequently in the past but that they no longer communicate. "I don't want to date any cricketer. There are so many cricketers after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot. Now we don't talk much, and I don't even want to be associated," she said in a video posted by Kiddaan Entertainment.

Later, in an interview with NDTV, Mukherjee clarified her stand. In a telephonic conversation, she made it clear that there was no "romantic relationship" with Suryakumar Yadav. She stated that her comments were misunderstood and blown out of proportion without proper context. She also claimed that her Instagram account had been hacked. "Can't we talk as friends?" she asked.

Now, a report in TimesofIndia.com claims that social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Khushi on January 13, following her remarks about Suryakumar.

According to the report, Ansari, who is based in Mumbai, lodged a complaint at the Ghazipur police station, stating that Khushi's claims are false and damaging.

The report quoted Ansari as saying: "We want an FIR to be registered immediately against Khushi Mukherjee. I have mentioned this in my written complaint as well and requested strict action. At the very least, serious charges should be applied. More than two million people follow me on Instagram, and crores of people watch my videos.

"It is my responsibility to take this issue to every corner of the world. I am not afraid of anyone. I only want justice. I demand that an FIR be lodged immediately against Khushi Mukherjee, no matter how many difficulties arise. Until I get justice, I will stay in Ghazipur city."

He further elaborated on his decision: "That is why I am filing a defamation case worth Rs 100 crore in this matter. Everything has been clearly mentioned. Earlier, we had also filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Poonam Pandey. Our legal team is very strong," Ansari said.