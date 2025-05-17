Story ProgressBack to home
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Rain Threat Looms Large As RCB vs KKR Match Set To Resume Season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live, IPL 2025: The match is likely to be affected by rain.
RCB vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates: IPL 2025 resumes on Saturday with a match between RCB and KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The edition was suspended for one week due to the escalated military tensions between India and Pakistan. Saturday's game is extremely crucial for KKR, who need to win all their remaining matches to stay alive in the playoff race. However, the hopes of the three-time champions could be damaged as rain is expected to affect the game in Bengaluru. If it a washout, KKR will be eliminated from the edition. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025 match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:31 (IST)RCB vs KKR Live: Rain expected to affect the game!There are chances of rain during the RCB vs KKR game in Bengaluru. As per AccuWeather, 51 per cent of the city is expected to be covered by rain at 6 pm. 7 pm, the scheduled toss time for the game has 71 per cent probability which reduces to 69%, 49% and 34% in the next three hours.
- 17:29 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: A resumption after a week-long break!The Indian Premier League 2025 was suspended for one week due to escalated military tensions between India and Pakistan. As normalcy has been restored, the season is set to resume now. It will be RCB vs KKR match that will be curtain raiser for this second phase of IPL 2025.
- 17:11 (IST)Welcome folks!IPL 2025 RESUMES! Hello everyone, welcome to this space after a short gap. You won't miss the IPL action anymore as the season restarts today with a thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Topics mentioned in this article