Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Eyes Winning Start, Targets Elusive 90m Mark
Neeraj Chopra in Men's Javelin Throw LIVE Updates, Doha Diamond League 2025: India's two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra is competing for the first time in 2025.
Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw LIVE, Doha Diamond League 202© AFP
Neeraj Chopra in Doha Diamond League 2025, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will lead India's charge at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, as he prepares to compete for the first time this year. Neeraj go up against compatriot Kishore Jena and nine others in a competitive field at the men's javelin throw event. India will have two other representatives in the Doha Diamond League, in the form of Gulveer Singh in the men's 5000m and Parul Chaudhary in the women's 3000m steeplechase. Neeraj, however, won't be up against reigning Olympics gold medalist, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025, Men's Javelin Throw LIVE Score:
- 21:00 (IST)Doha Diamond League LIVE: When is the event?The Men's Javelin Throw event is expected to start at 10:13 PM. Currently, the men's discus throw final and the women's pole vault finals are going on. Watch out for two other events tonight, as Indians take part in the men's 5000m race and the women's 3000m steeplechase.
- 20:51 (IST)Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: No Arshad NadeemPakistan's Arshad Nadeem -- who beat Neeraj to gold at the 2024 Tokyo Olympics -- is not taking part in the Doha Diamond League. This is because he is preparing to take part in the Asian Athletics Championship, which will be held in South Korea from May 27.
- 20:41 (IST)Doha Diamond League LIVE: Tough competition for NeerajNeeraj Chopra will be competing against some of the best javelin stars in the world. 2023 Diamond League champion Jakub Vadlejch, 2024 Diamond League champion Anderson Peters, and the likes of Julian Weber from Germany. But there is one notable absentee.
- 20:39 (IST)Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj Chopra and Kishore JenaThe men's javelin throw event is just over an hour away. 11 participants are in the field, with two of them being Indian -- Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena. Both the Indians will be aiming to make a strong start to their Diamond League campaign.
- 20:38 (IST)Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Doha Diamond League 2025! India's sporting hero Neeraj Chopra is in action today, in what is his first appearance in the Diamond League this year. Stay tuned for all the live updates on NDTV Sports.
