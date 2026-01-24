RCB vs DC Live Updates WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to field against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara on Saturday. The Capitals made a couple of changes, bringing in Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani for Lucy Hamilton and the injured Deeya Yadav respectively. RCB made one change, with Arundhati Reddy replacing Prema Rawat. (Live Scorecard)