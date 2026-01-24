Story ProgressBack to home
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score WPL 2026
RCB vs DC Live Updates WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to field against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Live Scorecard© BCCI
RCB vs DC Live Updates WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to field against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara on Saturday. The Capitals made a couple of changes, bringing in Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani for Lucy Hamilton and the injured Deeya Yadav respectively. RCB made one change, with Arundhati Reddy replacing Prema Rawat. (Live Scorecard)
Match 15, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 24, 2026
Play In Progress
RCB
36/0 (5.0)
DC
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.20
Batsman
Grace Harris
9 (10)
Smriti Mandhana
21* (21)
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp
10/0 (2)
Nandni Sharma
8/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score Updates
OUT! c Laura Wolvaardt b Marizanne Kapp.
Angles in a length ball around off, Harris opens the face a bit and pushes it gently to extra cover.
Uppish but safe. A length delivery outside, Harris drives it on the up but doesn't get the desired connection. It goes uppishly but dies down pretty early before reaching mid off.
Will Marizanne Kapp continue from this end and bowl the final over of the Powerplay? Yes, she is continuing...
Searches for the yorker, but bowls a low full toss, on middle, Mandhana clips it off the inner half of the bat towards square. She had to hit that, or else it would have been plumb.
Goes fuller again and on off, Mandhana pushes it away to extra cover.
Good fielding! Overpitched and on off, Smriti opens her bat face and drills it wide of point. Laura Wolvaardt dives to her left to make the stop and saves some runs for her team.
FOUR! Much more in control this time! Sharma sticks to the fuller length and on off, Smriti manages to get right underneath the ball and lofts it cleanly over mid off for another boundary.
FOUR! Takes the aerial route! Full again and outside off. Mandhana goes after it, but her bat turns in her hands upon contact with the ball. She ends up slicing it, but gets enough to get it over the extra-cover fielder as the ball trickles to the fence for a boundary.
Fuller in length and around off, Smriti extends her arms and drives it firmly but fails to beat cover.