As Shubman Gill prepares to begin writing his chapter as India captain in Test cricket, the captaincy race in other formats may start heating up in the coming days and months. For the first time in Indian cricket history, India officially have three different captains for the three formats. Rohit Sharma, 37, is now the captain in just one format, ODI cricket. However, having led India to the Champions Trophy 2025 title, Rohit may have led India for the last time in a major ICC tournament.

There appears to be some confusion within the BCCI and the selection committee regarding the future of ODI captaincy. According to reports, Rohit was widely expected by the BCCI to retire from ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy 2025.

"Quite frankly, a lot of us thought Rohit wanted to move away from the ODI format after winning the Champions Trophy. There have been no discussions between Rohit and the selectors over his ODI future," said a BCCI source, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Rohit had announced in the press conference after winning the Champions Trophy that he does not plan to retire from the 50-over format.

"I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure there are no rumours spread moving forward. Thank you so much," Rohit had stated.

However, going by what was said by the BCCI source, Rohit may not continue for very long as the ODI captain, with no communication having been made yet between him and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

It is important to note that IPL 2025 started just two weeks after the conclusion of Champions Trophy 2025, meaning that there may not have been a chance for Rohit and Agarkar to discuss ODI captaincy, especially given that India had more urgent matters at hand given the upcoming England Test tour.

With 25-year-old Shubman Gill being moulded as a leadership option, as well as the possible case being made by the in-form Shreyas Iyer, there are successors in-waiting should Rohit be moved on from captaincy.

It is important to note that the 2027 World Cup is more than two years away. By the time the big tournament arrives, Rohit will be 40 years old. Whether he will have the form and fitness to merit a spot in India's playing XI, that too without captaincy, will be a big question. However, at this moment, there can be no debate over his place in India's ODI XI. Rohit was India's top run-scorer at the 2023 ODI World Cup, and pl