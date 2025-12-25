Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma had a perfect outing on his return to action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, smashing a century during Mumbai's tournament-opener against Sikkim in Jaipur. The former India captain slammed a breathtaking 94-ball 155-reaching his century in just 62 balls-as Mumbai chased down a below-par target of 237 in 30.3 overs in front of a packed Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The 38-year-old struck 18 fours and 9 sixes during his stay in the middle.

Notably, Rohit swept a massive six over the fine-leg region, a video of which has gone viral on social media. As claimed by several social media users, the ball went out of the stadium.

What are these shots Rohit???



38 years old buddha toying with peak age bowlers pic.twitter.com/HAEgq9taBm — Kusha Sharma (@Kushacritic) December 24, 2025

This was Rohit's first match in the tournament in nearly seven years, and he marked the occasion by slamming his 37th List-A hundred.

Rohit's knock wasn't just about the quality. It was also about the entertainment quotient.

It resembled a concert where fans had come to watch their favourite singer belt out one chartbuster after another. It wasn't about the BCCI diktat, or proving anything to the national selectors, or a head coach who wants to "abolish star culture".

The day was all about a hero and his fans, and by the time they left the stadium, 18 fours and nine sixes from the former India skipper had more than satiated their appetite.

By 9 am, all roads led to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. On the morning of a working day, if 80 per cent of a stadium is full, you can understand why stars are so intrinsic to Indian cricket.

People skipped jobs, students bunked college, and Rajasthan Sports Council employees, who had the best view from the balconies of their building, didn't want to be left out either.

The now-familiar chants of "Mumbai chaa Rajaa Rohit Sharma" (Mumbai's King Rohit Sharma) reverberated across the stands as fans caught a glimpse of the star.

(With PTI Inputs)