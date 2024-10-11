With the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction approaching, Mumbai Indians (MI) legend Rohit Sharma's future with the franchise still remains a mystery. With as many as 6 players allowed by the BCCI, including Right-To-Match, some tough decisions are expected to unfold in the coming months. There is no clarity if Rohit will be retained by the franchise, with many speculating that the six-time IPL winner might enter the upcoming mega auction. Rohit was sacked as captain by MI last season, with Hardik Pandya replacing him at the helm.

MI had traded Hardik from Gujarat Titans. However, the decision to sack Rohit as captain wasn't welcomed by the fans. In the end, MI finished last in the 10-team points table.

Amid all the discussions, former India and MI spinner has opened up on the prospect of Rohit entering the IPL auction. Harbhajan suggested that Rohit entering the auction would be "fascinating" as it will be interesting to see how many teams will bid for him.

"It will be interesting to see whether he will be retained or not. If he goes into the auction pool, it will be fascinating to see which team bids for him. I'm sure many teams must be thinking along those lines," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Harbhajan also praised Rohit's leadership qualities, as well as batting, adding that the 37-year-old can still earn a lucrative contract if he does enter the auction.

"Rohit Sharma, as a leader and a player, is amazing. He's a top-quality player, top-quality captain, and leader. He's a proven match-winner. Even at 37, he still has a lot of cricket left in him. If Rohit enters the auction, he will fetch big bucks. It will be exciting to see the auction unfold," he added.

The IPL franchises can now retain 6 players from their existing squad, either via retention or by using the RTM option.

Advertisement

It is the discretion of the franchise to choose its combination for Retentions and RTMs. The 6 retention/RTMs can have a maximum of 5 capped players (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of 2 uncapped players.