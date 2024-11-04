The Indian cricket team has received another major blow. After the clean sweep 3-0 loss against New Zealand at home, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team's next assignment is an away Tour in Australia. The squad for the series has already been announced. Mohammed Shami did not find a place in squad as he is yet to recover from an injury. It was hoped that Shami would play Ranji Trophy matches to get fit for selection for the Australia Tour at a later stage.

However, that is not going to happen soon. According to a report in news agency PTI, Mohammed Shami's return to competitive cricket has been further pushed back after the veteran pacer was not named in the Bengal squad for the next two rounds of the Ranji Trophy against Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Bengal will take on Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Wednesday, before travelling to Indore to take on Madhya Pradesh from November 13.

Shami was expected to play the fixture against Karnataka to test his fitness in a real-match situation as he bowled at full tilt at nets after India's recent Test match against New Zealand, though with bandage on his operated leg.

On that occasion, he was also monitored by India's bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Later Shami said during a promotional event that he was feeling “100%” at nets.

"I had been bowling with half a run-up on and off since I can't put too much stress on my body. So, we decided that I would bowl properly, and I gave my 100%.

"It felt great, and the results are good. Hopefully, I'll be back on track soon," he had said.

India skipper Rohit Sharma had also opined against taking an undercooked Shami to Australia.

"We don't want to bring undercooked Shami to Australia. We are keeping our fingers crossed," Rohit had said in Bengaluru recently.

Other than Shami, Bengal will also miss the services of prolific opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, wicketkeeper batter Abhishek Porel and pacer Mukesh Kumar, who are with India A squad in Australia.

Pacer Akash Deep, who was part of the Indian team for the recent series against New Zealand, was also not named in the state squad.

However, veteran wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has announced his retirement from cricket after the ongoing domestic season, has been named for the two matches.

Bengal squad against Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh: Anustup Majumdar (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek.

With PTI inputs

