There is not a single figure in the Mumbai Indians team who is happy with how the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has begun. With Rohit Sharma out injured and Jasprit Bumrah struggling for wickets, skipper Hardik Pandya was devoid of the magic his two best players have been producing for years. Up against an in-form Punjab Kings side, Mumbai Indians simply failed to match Shreyas Iyer and his boys on the field. At certain intervals of the game, the trio of Rohit, Hardik, and Bumrah failed to keep their emotions under check.

While Rohit was angry with certain field placements, Bumrah's expressions suggested he felt helpless about the situation, seemingly unsure of what needed to be done next. Rohit, who was not even part of the 12-member playing roster, struggled to hide his frustration while watching the proceedings on the field.

After Jasprit Bumrah dropped Prabhsimran Singh's catch, Hardik Pandya reacted angrily. Bumrah apologized but looked lost and didn't bowl at full intensity, while Rohit Sharma appeared extremely disappointed in the dugout



pic.twitter.com/jGZSJjq9BZ — ValenceCricket (@CricketValence) April 17, 2026

After the game, MI skipper Hardik admitted that he did not have much to say as the team slumped to its fourth successive defeat of the season.

"To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back to the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it planning? We'll just figure it out and see what we can do next," said Hardik during the post-match presentation ceremony.

He even hinted at big changes in the team for the following matches, admitting that the time has come to take some tough calls.

"No, I think we need to see: do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we'll turn things around? These are some harsh questions which eventually we need to answer and, yeah, ownership has to be taken," he said.

At the moment, MI have many top players failing to justify their place in the team. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, and Trent Boult are on the cusp of being sent to the bench.

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