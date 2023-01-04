Indian wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, who sustained serious injuries during a car crash on December 30, is set to undergo surgery for ligament tears after being shifted to Mumbai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed. The BCCI has taken charge of Pant's further treatment and he will be brought to Mumbai from Dehradun in an air ambulance. He will be monitored by the BCCI medical team further.

Pant was receiving treatment in Dehradun's Max Hospital since his accident but will now be receiving treatment in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The board confirmed that the wicket-keeper batter needs to undergo surgery for the ligament tears he sustained in the accident.

The BCCI statement read: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance.

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

Earlier, it was also reported that the BCCI could decide to fly Pant to the United Kingdom if the need arises.