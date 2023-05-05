Rishabh Pant took a massive step in his road to recovery following the road accident as the Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batsman was able to walk without the help of crutches. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Pant could be seen throwing away his crutches and walk without any difficulty. The video featured Pant with his trainer as he first tried walking with the crutch and then threw them away much to the delight of fans. The theme from the film ‘KGF' was playing in the background.

“Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!” Pant captioned the video.

Hardik Pandya posted fire emojis on the post while Suryakumar Yadav's comment won hearts.

“Spidey is back! More power to you,” the Mumbai Indians batter wrote.

Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition following the accident in Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district around 5.30 am, police said. Pant is currently admitted in a hospital in Dehradun.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the results of Rishabh Pant's MRI of the brain and spinal cord returned as 'normal.' He underwent plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. Pant will have an MRI on his ankle and knee on Saturday as there was pain and swelling.

The report added that the doctors at Max Hospital in Dehradun, where Pant is admitted, have given him "above knee splintage ... for suspected right knee ligament injury, and suspected right ankle ligament injury". The latest medical bulletin from the hospital said that Pant is "stable, conscious and oriented".