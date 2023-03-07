India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrific road accident in December last year, shared a cryptic post on his Instagram on Tuesday. The 25-year-old cricketer sustained multiple injuries in a road accident on December 30 and although his car caught fire due to the incident, Pant was able to safely escape in time. Pant has been sharing updates on his health with his fans on social media at regular intervals but his latest Instagram story left the fans confused.

Pant posted a picture of him playing a game of chess. In the photo, there was chess board with some pieces lying in front of it, along with an empty chair in the frame. The picture portrayed as if someone was playing chess with Pant, but it was not revealed who was the wicketkeeper's rival in the game.

"Can anyone guess who's playing?" the caption of the picture read.

Pant has undergone several surgeries and according to reports, his burns are also getting better. The doctors have predicted he will need 6-9 months to recover from injuries completely and he will surely miss this year's Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev expressed his concern for the youngster and on a lighter note, he wants to slap Pant as soon as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in that near-fatal accident.

Kapil Dev, in a video on Uncut, said that Pant's absence has left the Indian team in tatters. Just like parents have the right to slap children when they make mistakes, Kapil wants to do the same to Pant after he has recovered.

