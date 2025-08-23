Indian cricketer Rinku Singh surprised the entire cricketing community as the news of his engagement to politician Priya Saroj was made public. Rinku, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has not been surrounded by rumors of possible link-ups with anyone since he started to take center stage in the IPL. The news of his engagement, therefore, was a big surprise to fans. In an interview, Rinku finally revealed the story behind meeting Priya Saroj, a politician for the Samajwadi Party.

"It started in 2022 during the COVID years when IPL was in Mumbai," Rinku said in a chat with News24. "I had a fan page that put up a photo of Priya about some voting in her village. Priya's sister shoots photos and videos, so I think she had asked the fan page to put up a photo for help. I saw the photo and I liked her. I thought she was perfect for me. I thought about texting her, but then I thought it wouldn't be right."

Rinku revealed that he only texted Priya after she liked a few of his pictures on Instagram.

"She liked a couple of my photos. Then I texted her on Instagram, and that's how it all started. Then we started talking. In a week or two, we were talking regularly, talking before matches. So, I started feeling the love from 2022," Rinku said.

The two officially got engaged in a ceremony on June 8. The cricketer said that there hasn't been any change between the two since Priya became an MP, though he did admit that they don't get to speak to each other much nowadays.

"There has been no such change; it's just initially, we used to speak a lot, but now it has decreased significantly," Rinku said. "She does her work, goes to the villages, talks to people, and helps them; plus there's also the parliament... but it's important for her that she does all this groundwork as a politician... If you go to her Instagram, you'd see how much she works. She goes in the morning, comes back at night so we don't get much time to talk and only talk at night," he added.