Cricketer Yash Dayal has suffered a major setback as a Jaipur POCSO court has rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case of alleged rape of a minor girl. According to the order by Judge Alka Bansal of Jaipur Metropolitan Court (POCSO Court-3), the material on record does not suggest that Yash Dayal has been falsely implicated and the investigation so far indicates his possible involvement, so he cannot be granted anticipatory bail at this stage.

An FIR is registered at Sanganer Sadar police station in Jaipur, where the minor complainant has alleged that Dayal lured her with promises of helping her cricket career, emotionally blackmailed her and raped her repeatedly over about two-and-a-half years, including at hotels in Jaipur and Kanpur. Chats, photos and videos recovered from the girl's mobile, along with call records and hotel stay records, are being treated by the police as key evidence under POCSO provisions.

Dayal's lawyer, Kunal Jaiman, has argued that he only met the girl in public places, never alone, that she presented herself as an adult, took money from him citing financial problems and then kept demanding more, and that the case has been filed to harass and extort a "respected cricketer." The defence has also claimed that a related case in Ghaziabad is part of the same alleged extortion conspiracy, but the Jaipur court has still refused him the protection of anticipatory bail.