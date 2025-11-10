India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is part of an intense trade deal involving the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. As the talks between the two franchises continue, Jadeja's Instagram account seems to have gone missing. On Monday, Jadeja's account couldn't be found on the internet, triggering speculations over his future. While the reason behind the account's disappearance isn't known, fans couldn't stop linking it with the suspense around his Indian Premier League future. Jadeja's account 'royalnavghan' couldn't be found on Instagram on Monday. The profile link, when put in directly in a browser, was broken.

Interestingly, RR was Jadeja's first IPL team; he made his debut for them in 2008 as a 19-year-old and was part of their title-winning squad that year. Jadeja played for RR for the first two seasons but was suspended in 2010 by the IPL for trying to negotiate a contract with the Mumbai Indians directly, which was not legally accurate. After the ban, Jadeja featured for Kochi Tuskers in 2011.

He has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since joining them in 2012. Apart from the two years when CSK were suspended, Jadeja has been part of the franchise's core for over a decade, contributing to three of their five IPL titles. He was also made the franchise's captain when MS Dhoni first stepped down from the position in the 2022 season. However, the all-rounder quit the role after seeing the responsibility affect both his and the franchise's performance.

As the discussions over his future continue, the disappearance of his Instagram profile has left fans baffled. Though the exact reason isn't known, speculations are rife that the player himself could have deactivated his account.

Jadeja was retained for Rs. 18 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction as CSK's second-choice player after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The all-rounder has played 254 IPL matches, the fifth-most in tournament history, and is CSK's leading wicket-taker with 143 scalps, including a best of 5/16.

Jadeja's most memorable moment came in the 2023 IPL final, when his last-over heroics against the Gujarat Titans sealed the title for CSK. It was also his best bowling season, taking 20 wickets, followed by another solid batting performance in 2025, where he scored 301 runs with two fifties.