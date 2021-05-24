All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Monday, started his quarantine in Mumbai with Team India ahead of their departure to England for a long tour. Jadeja announced his arrival in Mumbai via a post on Instagram. On Monday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer posted a mirror selfie of himself in a red T-shirt from his hotel room. "Journey started. #quarantine #mumbai," Jadeja captioned the picture. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked India's England-bound players to assemble in Mumbai earlier this month.

Before their quarantine, every player had to take three COVID-19 tests. Both the men's and women's teams would be under two weeks of strict quarantine in the Mumbai bio-bubble before flying to England.

After reaching England, the India men's team would serve a 10-day quarantine in a facility on the premises of the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. However, players would be allowed to train and practice.

Team India are slated to face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) on June 18. After the summit clash, the Virat Kohli-led outfit would face Joe Root's England in a five-match Test series.

The Test series between India and England will start on August 4 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The second game would take place at Lord's in London on August 12. The third match will be held at Headingley in Leeds, on August 25. The fourth game will be played at the Kennington Oval, and the fifth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Jadeja was part of the MS Dhoni-led CSK squad in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before it was cancelled on May 4. The spin-bowling all-rounder scored 131 runs and picked six wickets in IPL 2021.