 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja Blessed With A Baby Girl, Wishes Galore On Social Media

Updated: 08 June 2017 16:10 IST

Ravindra Jadeja is in the UK presently as member of the Indian ICC Champions Trophy squad.

Ravindra Jadeja Blessed With A Baby Girl, Wishes Galore On Social Media
Ravindra Jadeja and Reeva Solanki got married in April last year © PTI

Right before India's crucial encounter against Sri Lanka on Thursday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had reasons to celebrate as he became a proud father after his wife Reeva Solanki gave birth to a baby girl. Jadeja, who kept the national duty as top priority, got married to Reeva in April last year. The news came out in March this year when Jadeja, in an interview, had said, "I had to leave my pregnant wife behind. Family matters a lot to me, but it was also necessary to be part of the team with an important match coming up against Pakistan. Since the family is there to take care of her even they felt that I should play as that's more important and I decided to do the same."

As soon as the news broke, wishes poured in for the Jadeja family.

Jadeja is playing the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 for the Indian team.

Virat Kohli's men beat Pakistan by 124 runs by the Duckworth/Lewis System (DLS) in their first match at Edgbaston. Rohit Sharma had top scored with 91 while Kohli and Yuvraj Singh's fifties deflated the opponents.

Beating Sri Lanka will increase India's chances to make it to the semi-finals in the eight-nation tournament.

England have already sealed their spot for the last four from Group A.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja becomes father of a baby girl
  • He got married to Reeva Solanki in April last year
  • Reeva Solanki is a mechanical engineer
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Clinical India Maul Bangladesh By 240 Runs In Second Warm-Up Game
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Clinical India Maul Bangladesh By 240 Runs In Second Warm-Up Game
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Will Play Major Role In Title Defence, Says Erapalli Prasanna
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Will Play Major Role In Title Defence, Says Erapalli Prasanna
Suresh Raina Joins 'Break The Beard' Club, Adopts New Look For Daughter Gracia
Suresh Raina Joins 'Break The Beard' Club, Adopts New Look For Daughter Gracia
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.