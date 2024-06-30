India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday announced his retirement from T20 internationals. This comes a day after star batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also announced their retirement from the format following India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. Jadeja had a below-par tournament with bat and ball as he failed to contribute much, barring a few games.Taking to Instagram, Jadeja shared a heartfelt post to bid adieu to the shortest format of the game.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind Ravindrasinh Jadeja," he captioned a picture on Instagram

One of the world's finest fielders, Jadeja said he will continue to play ODIs and Tests.

Having made his debut in T20Is against Sri Lanka back in 2009, he played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets.

In the T20 World Cup title clash in Barbados on Saturday, India beat South Africa by seven runs to claim their second title in the tournament's history.

The triumph was followed by the duo of Rohit and Kohli announcing their retirement from the format.

Jadeja, a great servant of Indian cricket for more than a decade and half, was not in the best of form in the just-concluded World Cup.

Moments after the T20 World Cup final, Kohli had announced that the summit clash will be his last game in the format. India captain Rohit too followed to suit, announcing his retirement from the format during the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)