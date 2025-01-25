Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sympathised with Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of BCCI's selection committee while sharing his views on the fight for places in the team. Ever since India's Champions Trophy squad was announced by captain Rohit Sharma and Agarkar, the exclusion of stars like Sanju Samson, Karun Nair and Ruturaj Gaikwad has become a topic of discussion. Agarkar, in general, has come under the scanner for ignoring players who are scoring consistently in the domestic circuit.

While highlighting India's pool of incredibly talented batters, Ashwin explained how difficult it is to be the chairman of selectors, and added that he wouldn't want to be in Agarkar's shoes.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal should also come back in T20Is. He was in the World Cup squad and he has to be the preferred opener. I mean, I don't want to be the chairman of selectors or team manager or be in this decision-making position. In the upcoming IPL season, if both Gill and Ruturaj score runs, its going to be a problem of plenty (for the selectors). As fans of the Indian cricket team, we are blessed to have a pool of such talented players," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin, however, explained that players who are capable of performing in crunch situations should be given preference during selection meetings for big tournaments, going forward.

"But, going forward, we must ensure that whatever the performances are, we will have to focus on pressure parameters for big tournament. We will have to give some weightage to players who do well under pressure. Because, in modern cricket, there are plenty of talented players who time the ball very well. Right now, we don't have a parameter for that but we will have to built a matrix for that going forward," he added.