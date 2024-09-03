Indian cricket team off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about the major differences in captaincy styles of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ashwin has played under all of their captaincy and was part of the team's significant achievements in the past decade. There have been many comparisons between the three India captains in the recent past but Ashwin pointed out a major area where Rohit is quite different from both Virat and Dhoni. He said that Rohit is much more tactical than the other two.

"2-3 things are nice about Rohit's captaincy. He always keep the environment of the team light. He makes an effort to keep it light. And he stays very balanced and tactically he is strong. Both Dhoni and Virat were also tactically strong but Rohit works more on the tactics,” said Ashwin in an interview with Vimal Kumar.

Ashwin also revealed that ahead of any major match or series, Rohit sits with the Indian cricket team analytics team and charts out a proper strategy involving specific plans for certain cricketers.

“If there is any big match or series coming up, Rohit sits with the analytics team and coach and prepares for it, like what's the weakness of a particular batsman, what's the plan of a bowler. That's his strength but he always keeps the environment of the team light and backs the players. If he selects a player in the XI, he backs them 100%. I have played most of my career with these three captains,” he added.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fielding coach Jonty Rhodes addressed the speculation building around India captain Rohit Sharma joining the franchise for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

As the mega auction for the IPL 2025 season inches closer, uncertainty over Rohit's future continues to loom around him. In recent times speculations over Rohit potentially moving away from Mumbai Indians continue to grow rapidly.

"I mean, there's the balance of teams, who's in the side. I love watching Rohit Sharma bat, but I'm not saying he must come in and replace, and then suddenly we change our setup. So whatever, as I said, whatever happens, who is ever there? I'll be doing my best to support," he told ANI.