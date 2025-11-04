In a brutal development, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the Big Bash League (2025-26 season). Ashwin shared the development on social media himself, writing a lengthy letter where he explained that a knee injury would prevent him from travelling to Australia for the T20 league. Ashwin was to play for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming BBL season. The franchise roped in the 39-year-old off-spin all-rounder for a full season as he became the first Indian male cricketer to play the Australian tournament.

The franchise, however, will be mentioning Ashwin closely, hoping Ashwin can participate in the later stages of the tournament if he recovers from the knee injury early.

R Ashwin's full statement on BBL Season 15 exit:

Dear Thunder Nation,

I wanted to write this myself.

While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I will miss BBL|15. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be part of this group and play in front of you.

For now it is rehab, recovery, and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth from Trent, the staff, the players, and so many of you who have already reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has been bowled.

I will be watching every game and cheering for both our women's and men's teams. If rehab continues to look up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be around later in the season and say hello in person. No promises. That is the intent.

Please keep packing ENGIE Stadium and keep the noise up. Your support matters more than you know.

Thank you for the love. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year.

With gratitude, Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin announced his IPL retirement in August this year and agreed to play at least three matches in the latter half of the BBL season for Thunder. This arrangement was based on the off-spinner's committing to participate in ILT20, where he had listed a maximum base price of USD 120,000.

But Ashwin couldn't find a buyer at the ILT20 auction, as none of the six franchises expressed interest. As a result, he became the first capped Indian to earn a BBL contract.

Sydney Thunder's campaign at the BBL this season will begin in Hobart with a grand final rematch against the Hurricanes on December 16. They then return to ENGIE Stadium for the eagerly awaited Sydney Smash on December 20.

With IANS Inputs