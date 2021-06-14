Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has claimed that Ravichandran Ashwin was kept away from international cricket for six months so that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would not ban him for suspect bowling action and he work on correcting it. Ajmal, who himself had faced a ban after the ICC had deemed his action illegal, said that while batsmen and fast bowlers have some rules in their favour, spinners have been hung out to dry, as he criticised the strict 15 degrees arm bending rule.

Ajmal then alleged that Ashwin was kept out of international cricket so that he can get away without a ban.

"You changed all these rules and regulations without asking anyone. I was playing cricket for the last eight years. All those rules were for me. That's it," Ajmal said in a Youtube interview with Cricwick.

"During that period, Ashwin was out from cricket for six months. Why is that? So you can work on him and your bowler doesn't get banned," Ajmal said.

"They don't care if a Pakistan bowler gets banned. They only care about money," he concluded.

Recently, Ashwin denied media reports that he had asked for ICC to relax the 15-degree rule to help bowl the "doosra".

Ashwin's clarification came as some media reports cited the off-spinner's YouTube channel and quoted him as wanting the apex cricket body to relax the rule.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin cited an article and replied: "Really?? Pls, don't carry the wrong stuff!! I will never say such a thing."

In another tweet, the spinner said: "Wrong wrong wrong!! My channel is done for all the right reasons and audience to know cricket better. If you can't get such basic stuff right in translation, pls don't carry such poor news."

Promoted

Ashwin has taken 409 wickets in 78 Tests at an average of 24.69, including 30 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls. He is also India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

He is expected to next be in action in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand beginning Friday.