"SKY is the limit" for India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin after he was followed by fellow India player Suryakumar Yadav on Twitter. Often referred to as "SKY", Suryakumar has played T20Is for India and he plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin, who mostly features in Tests for India, plies his trade for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. While off spinner Ashwin and right-handed batsman Suryakumar have faced off on the field, Ashwin seemed delighted to get a follow from "SKY", who is yet to play alongside Ashwin for India.

SKY is the limit pic.twitter.com/N4I2QoPaXk — Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) May 28, 2021

Ashwin was named in India's Test squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-match series against England in August-September.

India will play New Zealand in the World Test Championship final starting June 18 in Southampton before they take on England in the first of five Tests beginning August 4.

Suryakumar, who is a limited-overs prospect for India, could be picked for the team's tour of Sri Lanka in July that's sandwiched between the Test Championship final and England Tests.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka in July and the team selected for that tour will most probably not feature any of the players picked for the Test tours to England.

Both Ashwin and Suryakumar have been in good form in internationals as well as IPL cricket recently.

While Ashwin finished as the leading wicket-taker in India's home Test series against England, Suryakumar made an impressive debut in the following T20I series and made 173 runs from seven IPL matches this season.