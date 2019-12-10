Ranji Trophy: Mumbai On Verge Of Lead As Baroda Trail By 130 Runs

Domestic giants Mumbai are on the cusp of getting a first-innings lead after reducing Baroda to 301/9 despite a valiant unbeaten 100 by their opener Kedar Devdhar. Resuming on their overnight score of 362/8, Mumbai added 69 runs to their tally, as their innings folded up at 431. For Mumbai , spinner Shams Mulani shone with both the bat and ball, as his 89 helped them cross the 400-run mark. Mulani, who was unbeaten on 56, added 33 runs to his score and eventually fell at 89. He hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 141-ball knock. Mulani played responsibly with the tailenders Shashank Attarde (22) and Tushar Deshpande (18 not out), and was the last man to be dismissed, as he missed what could have been a terrific 100.

For Baroda, opener Kedar Devdhar (154 not out) staged a lone battle as Mulani (5/99) ran through their batting lineup. Devdhar was the cynosure of eyes at the Reliance Stadium, as he took the Mumbai attack to cleaners on the second day of the four-day game.

Devdhar has struck 20 fours and a six in his 184-ball stay at the crease so far. It will be an uphill task for Baroda if they want to go past Mumbai's first innings total.

Devdhar got support only from Vishnu Solanki (48) at the top, as the other opener Aditya Waghmode (2), Deepak Hooda(24), skipper Krunal Pandya (1) and Yusuf Pathan (2) fell cheaply.

Wicket-keeper Viraj Bhosale (27) played his part as he supported Devdhar, but the stumper failed to convert his start. Same was the case with Bhargav Bhatt (22), as Devdhar was devoid of partners at the other end.