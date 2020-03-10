 
Ranji Trophy Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Retires Hurt With Throat Infection But "Should Be Fine" To Bat On Day 2

Updated: 10 March 2020 00:03 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara could not bat more than 24 balls due to fever but should be fit enough to resume duty for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final.

Cheteshwar Pujara came in to bat at six instead of his usual number four spot. © PTI

An unwell Cheteshwar Pujara could not bat more than 24 balls due to fever but should be fit enough to resume duty for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal on day two in Rajkot. Pujara, who had returned from New Zealand only a couple of days ago, came in to bat at six instead of his usual number four spot (for India it is number three) due to a throat infection. The star batsman flicked pacer Ishan Porel on the second ball he played before collecting just one run off the next 22 balls.

Eventually, he decided to walk off the field at the end of the 77th over. Chetan Sakariya, who usually bats at number 11, was promoted for the second game in a row after Pujara's forced departure.

"He has fever and bad throat but should be fine to bat tomorrow," said Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat.

The hosts, aiming for the maiden title in their fourth attempt, badly needs Pujara's services on day two having reached 206 for five on the opening day.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara
Highlights
  • Cheteshwar Pujara could not bat more than 24 balls due to fever
  • Saurashtra captain said he should be fit enough to resume duty on Day 2
  • Pujara came in to bat at six instead of his usual number four spot
