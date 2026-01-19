One of the greatest players to have played for Pakistan, Ramiz Raja had to face embarrassment in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match after his attempt to get fans in the stadium make noise fell flat. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Ramiz could be seen asking the fans to 'make some noise' before the start of the match but what happened next made him a butt of jokes on social media. Despite Ramiz's appeal, the fans mostly remained silent.

Ramiz, realising he was in the middle of a tough crowd, himself said: "they don't want to make some noise". Here's the video:

Ramiz Raja tried a Ravi Shastri-style hype moment



Crowd response? Absolute silence.



BPL 2026 Rescheduled After Controversy

BPL, Bangladesh's marquee T20 league, faced an unprecedented crisis on 15 January 2026, when a total player boycott led to the cancellation of all scheduled fixtures for the day. The revolt was triggered by some public remarks from M. Najmul Islam, the Chairman of the BCB Finance Committee, who labelled former captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent" for suggesting a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing T20 World Cup venue dispute with India.

Tensions further escalated when Islam claimed that players did not deserve compensation for missing the World Cup and should instead "return crores of taka" for their underperformance in previous tournaments to the board, prompting severe backlash.

As the cricketers welfare body in Bangladesh staged a protest, the situation saw two BPL teams refuse to leave their hotels for the Dhaka-phase matches, forcing the BCB into an emergency late-night intervention to save the tournament.

To resolve the impasse, the board officially stripped Najmul Islam of his finance chairmanship and initiated disciplinary proceedings. Though a compromise was established between the board and the players later, prompting the BPL to resume on 16 January under a revised schedule, the incident did leave a scar on the T20 league and Bangladesh cricket overall.