 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Rajat Sharma Resigns As Chief Of Delhi Cricket Body DDCA

Updated: 16 November 2019 11:53 IST

Rajat Sharma has tendered his resignation from the post of DDCA president to the apex council on Saturday.

Rajat Sharma Resigns As Chief Of Delhi Cricket Body DDCA
Rajat Sharma was appointed as DDCA President in July 2018. © Facebook

Senior journalist Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from the post of president of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures" within the organisation. Sharma's nearly 20-month tenure was a tumultuous one with his public differences with general secretary Vinod Tihara, who enjoys a fair amount of support base in the organisation. 

"The cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket," Sharma said in a statement. 

"It seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with my principles of integrity, honesty and transparency, which I am not willing to compromise at any cost," he added. 

Sharma had joined cricket administration after receiving active backing from former finance minister late Arun Jaitley. 

Many DDCA insiders believe that Sharma lost ground once Jaitley was no more as the late former finance minister was the binding force for all the different factions. 

"In my endeavour though I faced many road blocks, opposition and oppression, just to keep me from discharging my duties in fair and transparent," Sharma said. 

"That's why I have decided to call it a day and hereby tender my resignation to the Apex Council from the post of President, DDCA with immediate effect," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from the post of president of DDCA
  • Rajat Sharma served as chief of DDCA for nearly 20 months
  • Rajat Sharma was appointed as DDCA President in July 2018
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Credits Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Credits Bangladesh's All-Round Performance For Historic Win Over India
India vs Bangladesh: Fielding Mistakes Cost India 1st T20I, Says Rohit Sharma After Bangladesh Loss
India vs Bangladesh: Fielding Mistakes Cost India 1st T20I, Says Rohit Sharma After Bangladesh Loss
Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Register First-Ever T20I Win Against India
Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Register First-Ever T20I Win Against India
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.