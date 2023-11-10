Rachin Ravindra continues to shine in Cricket World Cup 2023. New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the tournament on Thursday and moved to the brink of the World Cup semi-finals. Ravindra also contributed to the team's victory with a solid knock of 42. Chasing a modest 172 for victory, New Zealand rode on an opening stand between Devon Conway (45) and Ravindra to achieve the target with 160 balls to spare in Bengaluru. During the knock, Ravindra registered two massive records to his game.

The New Zealand batting sensation has now become the player to score most runs in a maiden World Cup edition, going past the record held by England's Jonny Bairstow (532).

Meanwhile, Ravindra has also become the player with most runs in a single edition of World Cup under the age of 25, surpassing the record of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (523).

Talking about the game on Thursday, New Zealand have almost sealed a semi-final spot for themselves with the victory.

The Kiwis remain in fourth position with 10 points ahead of Pakistan and Afghanistan and a with much superior net run-rate than their rivals.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan need improbable victory margins in their last matches against England and South Africa respectively to have any of chance of making the final four.

The Black Caps, in their last league match, bounced back from four straight losses to close in on a likely semi-final clash against undefeated India.

Ravindra, who also took two wickets, added to his blazing form in the tournament including three centuries to edge past South Africa's Quinton de Kock and top the batting chart with 565 runs.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka suffered their seventh loss in nine league matches.