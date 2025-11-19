In a rare incident, Manipur's Lamabam Ajay Singh was given out for "hitting the ball twice" during his side's Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya on Tuesday. The all-rounder defended a delivery from left-arm spinner Aryan Bora, only to see the ball trickle back towards the stumps, which he then intercepted with his bat. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Lamabam was given his marching orders after he chose to stop the ball with his bat, even though he was within his rights to protect the stumps.

"He could've padded it away, but he chose to stop it with his bat and was immediately given out 'hit the ball twice' by umpire Dharmesh Bhardwaj," a venue official said.

Had Lamabam or someone from the Manipur team management had appealed against the decision, the batter could've been adjudged not out. However, he decided to walk off the field after Meghalaya players made the appeal.

"The batter walked off the moment Meghalaya appealed," the official added.

Reacting to this incident, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that he too was given out for 'hitting the ball twice' during a gully cricket match.

"Today I got out in gully cricket for the rarest crime ever - hitting the ball twice. First shot: defended. Second shot: panic swipe to save my stumps. Third thing: the entire lane shouting "OUTTT!" louder than a World Cup final," Ashwin posted on X.

Ashwin, however, pointed out that there is no such rule stating that the batter should be given out for protecting his stumps.

"Lamabam Singh was given out for hitting the ball twice in a Ranji Trophy game. It's out only in gully cricket and not according to the actual laws of the game," he added.

According to Rule 34 of the MCC Laws of Cricket, a batter is out if they deliberately strike the ball a second time with their bat or body (other than a hand not holding the bat) while the ball is still in play, except when the second strike is solely to protect their wicket.