Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin delivered a clear verdict on the limited telecast of the group stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in action as the tournament began on Wednesday, but fans were left disappointed as only a handful of matches were broadcast. Considering that Rohit and Virat have both retired from T20Is and Test cricket, the matches were a big occasion for fans to see the star batters in action. However, Ashwin pointed out:

"Fans are asking, 'what the hell?' Only Elon Musk can telecast these matches on X. Everyone wants to follow Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, no doubt. They had a great series and will be facing New Zealand next. They both have turned up, and turned up how! One scores 150 and the other 130, both with incredible strike rates. When players like these come and play, the matches become more exciting," he said on his YouTube channel.

Both Virat and Rohit slammed brilliant hundreds for their respective teams. Rohit slammed 155 off 94 deliveries, while Virat's 131 off 101 guided Delhi to victory over Andhra Pradesh.

While fans were not happy with the lack of broadcasting, Ashwin explained that decisions regarding the telecast are taken well in advance and cannot be changed at the last minute, even if big names like Rohit and Virat decide to take part in the competition.

"Everyone wants to see Rohit and Virat in action, sure. But we have to see how early they [the broadcasters] got the information that Rohit and Virat would play. When the international calendar is given, the domestic calendar is given at the same time. Once it is given, the BCCI and broadcasters decide which stadiums are easy to cover from and which matches can be televised in advance. So, the conversation was that Rohit and Virat will play, but when? Making that last-minute switch is difficult," he said.