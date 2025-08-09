After a string of low scores, batter Priyansh Arya returned to form with a blistering century for the Outer Delhi Warriors against East Delhi Riders in the ongoing Delhi Premier League. PLaying at the iconic Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delh, Priyansh played a brilliant knock of 111 off 56 balls and helped the Warriors reach 231/7 in 20 overs. The 24-year-old batter, who represented Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, had an amazing DPL 2024 season where he scored 608 runs in 10 innings.

Despite having a slow start to the 2025 season, Priyansh made a solid comeback with a century and also registered a historic feat. With this ton, he became the first batter to score more than one century in DPL.

In IPL 2025, Priyansh truly lived up to the expectations of his fans as he scored 475 runs in 17 innings at a blistering strike rate of 179.25. His tally also included one century, which came against Chennai Super Kings.

Talking about the DPL match, it was raining runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as East Delhi Riders pulled off a historic chase to register a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors.

Chasing a towering target of 232, the Riders reached the finish line with four balls to spare, pulling off the highest successful chase in DPL history.

Earlier in the day, Outer Delhi Warriors made a statement with the bat, riding on a sensational century from opener Priyansh Arya, who smashed 111 off 56 balls. His innings was laced with 7 fours and 9 sixes, and provided the perfect platform for a massive total.

He was well supported by Karan Garg, who chipped in with a fluent 43 off 24 balls, helping their side post a daunting 231/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, East Delhi Riders had a shaky start and were reduced to 51/3, but the match turned on its head when Arpit Rana and captain Anuj Rawat came together.

The duo stitched a remarkable 130-run stand for the fourth wicket, keeping the chase alive with aggressive strokeplay and composure under pressure.

Arpit Rana played a vital knock, scoring 79 off 45 balls with 8 boundaries and 4 sixes, while skipper Anuj Rawat led from the front with a blazing 84 off just 35 deliveries, hammering 2 fours and 9 sixes to put the finishing touches on a remarkable win.