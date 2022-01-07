With a century and two half-centuries to her name in the six ODIs that she played in 2021, right-handed batter Punam Raut was "extremely disappointed" to be left out of India's squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. BCCI announced the 15-member India women's squad for the ODI World Cup on Thursday but there was no place for the likes Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey. Hours after the announcement, Raut took to Twitter to express her disappointments. Calling herself a "consistent run-scorer", Raut said it was "disheartening" to be left out of the World Cup squad "even after performing".

"Having been considered amongst the experienced batsmen and a consistent run-scorer for India, I'm extremely disappointed at not being a part of the World Cup squad. In 2021, I averaged 73.75, scoring 295 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries in the six ODI games that I played. "It is very disheartening to be continuously left out even after performing," Raut said in a statement on Twitter.

The opening batter however did not forget to extend her best wishes to the Mithali Raj-led side for the World Cup slated to begin in March.

"Having said that, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the players who will be representing India," she added.

Raut, known for her composure at the top of the order, was in stellar form in the home series against South Africa last year in March despite not batting at her preferred opening slot. She batted at No.3 in that series and hit two fifties and a century. She also featured in the historic Test match in Australia last year.

The 32-year-old, however, failed to score big in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy - India's domestic tournament - scoring only one half-century in six innings.

Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga.

The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February, 2022. After the game against Pakistan in the Women's World Cup, India will square off against New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) in the group stage.

India's squad for 5 ODIs against NZ & ICC Women's World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.