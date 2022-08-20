Yuzvendra Chahal has played a lot of cricket with Virat Kohli. Apart from when they turned out together for India, Chahal also spent eight years at Royal Challengers Bangalore, before being bought by Rajasthan Royals in the latest season of the Indian Premier League. Kohli has been in focus for an extended lean patch and a stretch of three years without an international century, but the star leg-spinner feels that it's not just tons that matter, and that Kohli has made several valuable contributions in the time period.

"If there is someone who has 50+ average in T20Is, he has been the Man Of The Tournament in two T20 World Cups, he has 70 hundreds across all formats. You just see his average across all formats, the problem is we just think about his 100s, we don't talk about those valuable contributions of 60-70 because of the standards he has set," Chahal said in a chat with Sports Yaari.

"If he is there at the crease and has 15-20 runs behind him, I am telling you no bowler wants to bowl to him," he went on to say.

Promoted

Chahal also spoke about playing under Virat Kohli's captaincy and that of Rohit Sharma.

"My role has always been the same under different captains, they always use me as a wicket-taking bowler. For me, they are all same. I have gotten the liberty as a bowler. They always prefer on what I want to do. Sometimes Rohit bhaiya asks me this is the situation, what will you do? As a bowler, you know, you cannot be relaxed in any over," Chahal said.